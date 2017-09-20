Tim Tebow gives Christian speech in Albertville

As a nationally known SEC quarterback, Tim Tebow was outspoken about his Christian faith. On Wednesday night, he shared that faith with thousands of people in Marshall County.

The crowd made their way into McCord Field in Albertville for "Shine: A Night With Tim Tebow." He spoke at length about his time from a young athlete to making his decision to join the Florida Gators over the Crimson Tide.

His message throughout the night centered on his faith and relationship with God.

At the end of the night, he led the entire group in prayer and asked those that haven't considered before to accept Jesus Christ as their savior.

Chastity Faucett is a board member for the Marshall County Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She is the mother of four children that have been very involved with FCA in Marshall County over the years about why she brought them tonight.

"It's just amazing that they can see somebody like him. And that come from a small town probably like they do. And that they get hope and encouragement through that. That they can stay true to god and to their purity throughout their life too," said Faucett.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48