AAMU Foundation buys nearby shopping center

The College Plaza along Meridian Street right by Alabama A&M University's campus has had a hard time keeping tenants for years, but could change change.

Alabama A&M's foundation, a nonprofit, bought the property. They see it as a great investment and a huge benefit to students and the surrounding area once it's redeveloped.

Construction is about to start to give the complex a whole new look in hopes of luring new restaurants, a bookstore and maybe even a doctor's office.

"A lot of our students don't have vehicles and can't make the trip into town to other restaurants, so we are working with some brand name companies that have expressed an interest, things that students would like," said A&M's executive director, Allen Vital.

"I can't wait. We've been over here for 12 years and we've seen businesses come and go, but it's just going to make our business even better," said Thomas Jackson, owner of Bama Kutz.

Money generated from the shopping center will be used to enhance the property further and other opportunities for future development for Alabama A&M University.

