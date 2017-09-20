AAMU Foundation buys nearby shopping center

The College Plaza along Meridian Street right by Alabama A&M University's campus has had a hard time keeping tenants for years, but could change change.More >>
The College Plaza along Meridian Street right by Alabama A&M University's campus has had a hard time keeping tenants for years, but could change change.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the death of 16-year-old Isabella “Belle” Marie Smith.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the death of 16-year-old Isabella “Belle” Marie Smith.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified a Guntersville woman as the victim who died in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified a Guntersville woman as the victim who died in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69.More >>
Huntsville resident and retired Army Capt. Gary M. "Mike" Rose is getting the nation's highest military honor.More >>
Huntsville resident and retired Army Capt. Gary M. "Mike" Rose is getting the nation's highest military honor.More >>
A Toney couple said the money earned at their fireworks stand went towards their grandchildren's education and to help cover health expenses.More >>
A Toney couple said the money earned at their fireworks stand went towards their grandchildren's education and to help cover health expenses.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A toddler was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
Authorities say Oklahoma City officers who opened fire on a man who was approaching them holding a metal pipe apparently didn't hear witnesses yelling that the man was deaf.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>
South Carolina is now part of an Amber Alert issued for an infant reported missing out of North Carolina and the parents accused of taking her are charged with felony child abuse.More >>