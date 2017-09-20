Huntsville Army veteran to receive Medal of Honor

Retired U.S. Army Capt. Gary M. Rose will be awarded the Medal Honor. (Source: U.S. Army)

Huntsville resident and retired Army Capt. Gary M. "Mike" Rose is getting the nation's highest military honor.

President Donald Trump will present Rose with the Medal of Honor during an Oct. 23 ceremony at the White House.

The award is in recognition of Rose's service as a medic assigned to 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne), 1st Special Forces, in the Republic of Vietnam in 1970.

According to his Army biography, Rose enlisted in 1967 and made it to Special Forces training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina that same year. After graduating as a medic, he was assigned to the 7th Special Forces Group and later to the 46th Special Forces Company headquartered in Lopburi, Thailand. In April 1970, Rose was reassigned to the Military Assistance Command in Vietnam.

He was wounded in action during a firefight in September 1970. During an assault by the North Vietnamese Army, Rose shielded a wounded soldier with his own body. He then dragged him to safety with one arm while returning fire with the other.

Rose retired from the Army in 1987. He accumulated numerous awards during his tenure.

