Arab student's death deemed accidental injury

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the death of 16-year-old Isabella “Belle” Marie Smith.

Smith died before 5 a.m. Saturday near Arab. Her body was sent for an autopsy.

On Wednesday, investigators said she died as a result of an accidental injury that occurred on private property in the Brashier Chapel area of Brindlee Mountain.

No further details were released per the ongoing investigation.

The sheriff's office said their findings will be forwarded to district attorney's office to be presented to the next Marshall County grand jury, which is standard protocol for cases such as this.

Smith was a junior at Arab High School. Her classmates held a tribute for her Monday evening.

