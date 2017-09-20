Redstone, schools plead with parents to fill out Impact AID forms

Alabama State Troopers have identified a Guntersville woman as the victim who died in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69.More >>
Alabama State Troopers have identified a Guntersville woman as the victim who died in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69.More >>
Huntsville resident and retired Army Capt. Gary M. "Mike" Rose is getting the nation's highest military honor.More >>
Huntsville resident and retired Army Capt. Gary M. "Mike" Rose is getting the nation's highest military honor.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the death of 16-year-old Isabella “Belle” Marie Smith.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has released more information on the death of 16-year-old Isabella “Belle” Marie Smith.More >>
A Toney couple said the money earned at their fireworks stand went towards their grandchildren's education and to help cover health expenses.More >>
A Toney couple said the money earned at their fireworks stand went towards their grandchildren's education and to help cover health expenses.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The mother of a suspected armed robber threatened to sue a good Samaritan because she thinks he beat her son up too severely in subduing him.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
Arkansas State Police say a former Marked Tree teacher brought several students to her home in Jonesboro for sex, including two in the same night.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
A larger than life cat whose photo by a Florida humane society went viral has been adopted by a South Carolina family.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
Hurricane Maria ties for the eighth strongest storm in Atlantic history, when measured by wind speed.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
The Fountain Inn Police Department is taking the lead on the investigation after investigators said the remains of a baby were found Monday at an apartment complex.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>