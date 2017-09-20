Redstone, schools plead with parents to fill out Impact AID forms

Parents in the Tennessee Valley have the power to get extra money from the government for their child's school. All they have to do is fill out a form.

Redstone Arsenal and local school officials are pleading with parents to get the Federal Impact AID forms handed in. Children bring home these forms to be filled out.

Impact AID is an education gr ant program that provides money to schools financially burdened or impacted by a federal government presence, i.e. Redstone Arsenal.

Redstone and schools tell parents to not worry about figuring out if the form applies to them.

“Submit the form. Let the government decide if they're going to help your kids. Last year, the county of Madison, all three school districts, made just over $600,000 on this program. But I'll tell you, there's a lot more out there. We need every family to participate,” said Col. Thomas Holliday, garrison commander at Redstone Arsenal.

WAFF 48 News spoke to a student at Sparkman High School. Daniel Nee is currently in ROTC. He said this money would help his future.

“How I'll see it in the future is with gr ants and scholarships. All the money could go toward stuff like that. It opens up opportunities that I normally wouldn't have and opportunities that people in other places can't get,” said Nee.

Holliday said his goal for this upcoming year is $1 million.

