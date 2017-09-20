Williams Elementary shooting call was a prank; investigation underway

All students and staff are safe at Williams Elementary located on Barren Fork Boulevard after a call came in about a shooting at the school on Wednesday afternoon. Huntsville police later determined that it was a prank.

Huntsville City Schools spokesperson Keith Ward says everyone is safe and there was no threat. Huntsville police also say that no students or faculty was injured, and school will continue as a regular school day.

Earlier in the afternoon on Wednesday, police say they were investigating a call of a shooting at Williams P-8 Elementary. But after further investigating, they discovered it was a prank.



Police believe a juvenile used the school landline to call 911.

Shooting call at Williams school was determined to be a prank. HPD will be following up with an investigation. — Huntsville Police (@HsvPolice) September 20, 2017

Huntsville police released the following information at 12:40 p.m. :

"A call came in to the 911 Center reporting a shooting at the school. Officers are clearing the building room by room, but at this point we have found no evidence of a shooting," said Huntsville Police Public Information Officer Lt. Stacy Bates.

The false call could lead to a misdemeanor or felony charge depending on the findings of the investigation.

