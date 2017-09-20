Fyffee man facing drug charges

On September 15, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Dispatch received a call about a vehicle running off the road and into a fence on Highway 75 in Fyffe.

Investigators say, when deputies arrived they saw Aaron Bruce Weaver, 32 of Fyffe, throwing out a plastic bag with what appeared to be spice inside. Deputies asked Weaver about the bag and he admitted that it was his.

The Drug and Major Crimes Unit was called and Weaver was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

