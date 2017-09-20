Fort Payne man facing burglary and theft charges

Deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Allen Gregory, 53 of Fort Payne on September 14.

Investigators say Gregory was wanted on multiple warrants including burglary and theft in connection with a break-in at a residence on County Road 931 back in July earlier this year. Gregory also had a warrant for failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance.

Investigators tell us deputies took Gregory into custody after a short vehicle pursuit when Gregory collided with a utility pole after losing control of his vehicle. He faces multiple charges from the pursuit as well as other previous charges including attempting to elude a Police Officer.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48