Registration open for the Northwest-Alabama Job Fair

Registration is open for the Northwest-Alabama Job Fair set for Oct. 17-18 at Northwest-Shoals Community College.

Online registration is open through Oct. 16. Online registration can be completed at here .

The second-annual job fair is 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 17 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the Patriot Center gym at Northwest-Shoals.

The Shoals Career Center will provide free job shops prior to the job fair to help job seekers prepare for finding a new or better job. The assistance is available on an as-needed basis, and gives job seekers assistance on resumé writing, interviewing techniques, proper attire and other related topics.

