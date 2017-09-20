Registration open for the Northwest-Alabama Job Fair

A Toney couple said the money earned at their fireworks stand went towards their grandchildren's education and to help cover health expenses.More >>
The Guntersville Fire Department confirms someone was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a murder victim's daughter and a man in the connection to a beating death on Sept. 2.More >>
A bizarre crime occurred in Holmes County last week. Four inmates have been accused of breaking out of the Holmes-Humphreys County Correctional Facility, burglarizing a business, then sneaking back in jail.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
The boy’s parents say their son was just playing around, and they want the suspension removed from his permanent record.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Haywood County girl. Cali Marie Cochran is a 3-month-old with brown hair weighing approximately 10 pounds.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
The earthquake struck on the 32nd anniversary of a 1985 temblor that killed thousands and came just two hours after earthquake drills were held across Mexico to mark the date.More >>
The woman faces several felonious charges, including vehicular assault and endangering children.More >>
The defense is expected to call a number of witnesses to the stand as the murder trial of Holly Bobo continues in its second week.More >>
A baby was rushed to the hospital after being run over in the midst of an argument between his/her parents.More >>
