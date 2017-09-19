Toney couple says they're out $4K after fireworks stand burglarized

A Toney couple said the money earned at their fireworks stand went towards their grandchildren's education and to help cover health expenses. But after being burglarized, instead of earning extra cash, they say they’re out about $4,000 and stuck picking up the pieces.

“It makes you angry that someone would just come in here and steal everything with no regard to consequences," Ricky Lowery said.

Lowery said thieves busted their way into the locked up fireworks stand with a cinder block.

“I didn’t know what to think. I was angry to start with. I knew I was going to have to repair the damage,” he said.

Lowery said the loss doesn't just affect him or his wife, Micky. The extra cash they earned at the stand helped their family.

"It helps us to help our grandkids and to buy, you know, to pay bills around the house. We do it to earn extra money," he said.

The couple said the money also helps with Ricky Lowery’s dialyses expenses. Now they want justice.

"I hope they find them. It’s more the principal of the thing that somebody would violate you that way and steal," he said.

Lowrey said it's unusual to see a lot of fireworks after the Fourth of July and urges folks to keep a look out. As for the stand, Fun Fireworks, he said they'll be open for business again by next year.

"We are going to restock. And we’re going to cameras up. Get some more security," he said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office confirms a police report was filed for the incident, but a spokesperson said there are no leads so far.

