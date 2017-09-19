Marshall County woman gets 2 years for impersonating police officer

A Marshall County woman will spend two years behind bars for impersonating a police officer.

Samantha Stevens pleaded guilty to the charge before a judge on Monday.

Albertville police say a man stopped driving on Edmondson Street after he thought a woman hit his vehicle back in May. Police say the woman then confronted him, showed him a badge and demanded he show identification. When he declined, he then ran to his vehicle after seeing the woman reach for a weapon, according to police.

He heard two pops and later discovered he had been struck in the back of the left shoulder by a BB gun pistol. He called police once he got home.

A short time later, police responded to a reckless driving call and stopped the vehicle and found the woman fitting the description the man gave. Police say they also found a hat badge from Iowa state police and a CO2 BB gun in the woman's vehicle.

