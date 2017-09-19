Scottsboro considering installing storm shelters around city

The Scottsboro City Council is looking at buying storm shelters for residents.

Mayor Robin Shelton says he's fulfilling a campaign promise to bring safe shelter to those who need it.

Shelton hopes to have the first shelter built close to a mobile home park located off Highway 35. It was the scene of a tornado back in 2014 that did damage to the park.

Shelton hopes three or four will be eventually built in different areas of the city as funding becomes available. He said they've been working with the local emergency management agency and are now negotiating the location of the first shelter. Shelton said they're also discussing with two other landowners for the second and third shelter.

"I think it's a good investment on people in the community regardless. There are a fair amount of people in Scottsboro that have invested in private personal storm shelters, either building, remodeling or just adding to their property, but not everybody can afford them and it's just the right thing to do with some taxpayer dollars," said Shelton.

Shelton said if approved by the council, he hopes to have that first shelter built by the end of the year.

The Scottsboro City Council is adding $50,000 to the upcoming budget for the first storm shelter.

A vote is expected Monday.

