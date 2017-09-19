Storm knocks out power for 3,000 Guntersville customers

Guntersville Electric says a power outage is affecting about 3,000 customers.

General manager Tommy Troup said it was caused by Tuesday afternoon’s storms that damaged one of the high-transmission lines. This impacted three substations, affecting most of the peninsula.

Crews are working on it, but it will be several hours before the issue is resolved.

