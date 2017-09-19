Troopers identify woman killed in Guntersville wreck

Guntersville authorities say someone was killed in a wreck at Highway 69 and Union Grove Road on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Troopers have identified a Guntersville woman as the victim who died in a wreck on Tuesday afternoon on Highway 69.

Troopers identified 33-year-old Karie Hutchinson of Guntersville as the person who died.

On Tuesday, the Guntersville Fire Department confirmed that someone was killed.

It happened on Highway 69 and Union Grove Road.

Additional information has not yet been released.

