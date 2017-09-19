1 killed in Guntersville wreck - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

First Alert Weather Day
breaking

1 killed in Guntersville wreck

By Stephen McLamb, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Guntersville authorities say someone was killed in a wreck at Highway 69 and Union Grove Road on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: WAFF) Guntersville authorities say someone was killed in a wreck at Highway 69 and Union Grove Road on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
GUNTERSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

The Guntersville Fire Department confirms someone was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at Highway 69 and Union Grove Road.

Additonial information has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly