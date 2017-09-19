Child hit by car in Somerville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Child hit by car in Somerville

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
SOMERVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

A child has been hit by a car in Somerville.

According to a relative, medical crews at the hospital where the boy was taken was able to get a pulse.

We're still working to get more details. 

