3-year-old in critical condition after getting hit by car in Somerville

The Guntersville Fire Department confirms someone was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Guntersville Fire Department confirms someone was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a murder victim's daughter and a man in the connection to a beating death on Sept. 2.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a murder victim's daughter and a man in the connection to a beating death on Sept. 2.More >>
The accident remains under investigation.More >>
The accident remains under investigation.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
Police have released a video of an attempted kidnapping in Golf Manor on Saturday.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A couple of Navy hospital corpsmen are facing military justice after inappropriate social media posts involving newborns.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A powerful earthquake has shaken Mexico City, causing buildings to sway sickeningly.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
For the first time since Michelle Chalk’s Aug. 1 death, the teen’s parents are speaking out about their little girl and the tragic incident that took her life.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.More >>
The owner dropped his wallet containing cash and credit cards when getting into his car.More >>