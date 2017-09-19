3-year-old in critical condition after getting hit by car in Somerville

A car hit a young boy on Bluff City Road in Somerville on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after a car hit in Somerville Tuesday morning.

The car hit the child on Bluff City Road at about 9 a.m. He was taken to Huntsville Hospital.

According to a relative, medical crews were able to get a pulse.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

