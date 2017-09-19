3-year-old hit by car in Somerville has died

A car hit a young boy on Bluff City Road in Somerville on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Somerville authorities confirm that a 3-year-old boy who was hit by a car Tuesday morning has died.

Somerville Police Chief Chris Dillard identified the child as Zaydon Arnett. He died at Huntsville Hospital Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on Bluff City Road at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Dillard said Zaydon ran out into the road and was struck.

"It was a tragic accident," said Dillard.

The driver will not face charges because it was deemed accidental.

