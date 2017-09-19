Humorist Dave Barry to speak at UNA

Humorist Dave Barry will speak at UNA Sept. 19 as part of the UNA Distinguished Events Series.

Barry wrote a syndicated newspaper humor column for more than two decades, and won a Pulitzer Prize for Commentary in 1988. He has also written more than 30 books.

Read more at Times Daily .

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48