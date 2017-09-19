Humorist Dave Barry to speak at UNA

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
Huntsville police have arrested a murder victim's daughter and a man in the connection to a beating death on Sept. 2.More >>
The accident remains under investigation.More >>
One man is dead and two others recovering after an early morning shooting in Limestone County.More >>
A Facebook post asking Hobby Lobby to take down an "offensive" decoration is causing a social media furor.More >>
The woman admitted to others she shot her boyfriend in the head as he slept after an argument, according to investigators.More >>
A woman on the moon will give birth to a baby and a seven-headed dragon will eat it.More >>
Hurricane Maria threatens Caribbean islands already wrecked by Hurricane Irma and holds the chance of a direct hit on Puerto Rico.More >>
Toys R Us says court-supervised proceedings will help restructure its outstanding debt and reorganize for long-term growth.More >>
Belgian regional authorities say an intact German World War I submarine has been found off the coast of Belgium and contains the bodies of 23 people.More >>
The Holly Bobo murder trial is set to continue after a brief weekend session that had TBI investigator Michael Frezzell testify that Bobo's cell phone was in the same general location as accused killers Zach Adams and Jason Autry.More >>
A German man will take weightlifting etiquette more seriously after an incident on Friday.More >>
Police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has said.More >>
Police are searching for the woman, who could face charges of indecent exposure and public defecation.More >>
