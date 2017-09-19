UNA nursing building redesigned to save money

The top floor and the built-in storm shelter have been removed from the planned new academic building for nursing at the University of North Alabama as cost-saving measures.

The building was redesigned after the first set of construction bids came in more than $7 million above the project's estimated cost. The university had priced the building at $13.5 million, but the low bid on the project was $20.9 million.

After all bids were rejected in April, the university engaged a consultant to work with the university and the project architect to find ways to lower the construction price on the building.

The project has been a priority since at least 2015 when efforts began to find private funding for the project. The university has secured at least $5.5 million in donations.

The new plans must be approved by the Alabama Building Commission. UNA Facilities Director Michael Gautney said the project will be rebid in February or March.

