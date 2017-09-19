Annual North Alabama Fair opens in Muscle Shoals

The planning is over and the fun begins today. The baked goods, canned goods, photos, artwork, needlepoint, flowers and other entries line the exhibit halls. The food vendors are set and ready to start cooking. The midway is in place, and the stage is set for the entertainment when the gates open today at 5 p.m. for the 83rd edition of the annual North Alabama Fair.

“We’ve been working for a while to get to this point. We’ll be ready when the gates open this afternoon,” said David Isom, president of the fair board of directors. “We all get excited waiting on the fair to begin.”

Isom said this year’s event, which will run through Sunday, has the makings of being one of the best with new entertainment, new food vendors, and some new midway rides.

