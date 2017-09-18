Decatur raises rates for alley garbage pickup

Decatur's city council voted on Monday to increase the garbage rate for residents who have their trash cans in alleys.

Customers who want alley pickup will now pay $21,50 per month. Other customers pay $16.50.

The rate increase is a compromise after the city considered eliminating alley trash pickup to save money.

