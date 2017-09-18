Power crews return from aiding Hurricane Irma victims

Electric crews are now back home in Marshall County after aiding Hurricane Irma storm victims get their power back on. Approximately a dozen men from the Municipal Utilities Board in Albertville and Guntersville Electric made the trip early last week and arrived back over the weekend.

Crews from Guntersville went to near Atlanta, Georgia while MUB crews went to Savannah and Brunswick, Georgia.

Officials say it's all about helping families put their lives back together.

“If you remember back in 2010 when the tornado hit Albertville, we felt devastated. So many people came to help us in that situation and so we just want to return the favor to help those that have been hit by storms to restore the power," said MUB Power Superintendent Michael Marsh.

Marsh said they'll be ready if they get the call to help more.

