AMC Band creates legacy recording

The Army Materiel Band is putting together a legacy record.

WAFF gave the first alert of the AMC band's dissolution in April 2017.

“We've kind've had a lot of time to process what's happening to this unit. And it's sad, but right now we're just focusing on the music that we're making,” said Sgt. Amy Mahoney, an AMC trumpet player and singer.

Before the band becomes inactive, they're putting together a recording.

They brought in the Six-String Soldier Premiere group to help make some memorable songs.

“They're experts at their instrument. They're in a band that a lot of people in our field strive to be in. They're just really excellent at their craft. It's a really big opportunity to get to sing with them. We're going to be putting all of our efforts into this recording. It's something we're going to have for our lives, the rest of our lives, something we can look back on,” said Sgt. Mahoney.

The band will head over to Muscle Shoals to record with different artists, including an area music legend Jimmy Johnson.

One of the songs chosen is from the Foo Fighters, called "Times Like These."

The band says they chose it to match what they're going through.

“It's mournful on one hand because it's talking about obviously something you're dealing with, something you're processing, something negative. But they're turning it into a moment of learning, a moment of teaching. Just focusing on things in life that really help you grow when you go through the adversity,” Sgt. Mahoney said.

The AMC Band has been around since the early 2000s.

It's been offering a personal musical experience to honor military veterans and active duty soldiers—telling their stories here in the Tennessee Valley and across the nation.

The AMC Band will be no more by the end of fiscal year 2019.

WAFF will give the first alert when their recording comes out.

