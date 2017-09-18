2 Florence men facing burglary and theft charges

Two Florence men are facing burglary and theft charges after police say a witness saw both men taking items from a home in East Florence.

Officers with the Florence Police Department located evidence that confirmed the witnesses statements.

Investigators say the items taken were valued at $250 and both men were seen entering a residence.

32-year-old William R. Bowen bonded out of the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond. However 75-year-old Thomas E Nichols is still in the Lauderdale County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

Both men are charged with burglary and theft.

