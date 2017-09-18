Decatur man facing drug charges

A Decatur man is facing several charges after police arrested him on Sunday.

Officers with the Decatur police department saw a man riding a bicycle with an infant on a makeshift seat in the area of Cypress Street.

When officers tried to speak Cody Collins, they say he got off of the bicycle and pushed the bicycle and the infant towards one of the officers.

Investigators say a brief foot pursuit happened before they were able to detain Collins.

During the course of the investigation, Collins was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine (ice).

Collins was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, reckless endangerment, and resisting arrest.

Investigators say Collins also had four misdemeanor warrants with the city of Decatur that were unrelated.

