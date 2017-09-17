Huntsville church plans protest of the NFL

Some Huntsville churches are supporting an NFL quarterback who's no longer playing.

The churches are urging a Blackout for the NFL, regarding Colin Kaepernick who took a knee last season during the national anthem.

Several area Huntsville churches have banded together to protest the NFL but their goal is to make positive role models for kids.

A video on social media by a Huntsville church now has over seven million views.

"We actually went viral. We were not expecting that," says First Seventh Day Adventist Church Associate Pastor Alfonzo Greene.

The First Seventh Day Adventist Church is urging a ban of the NFL after they believe former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick was blacklisted for his taking a knee during the national anthem last year.

"Refrain from viewing NFL games, from purchasing NFL items," says Greene.

Instead of watching games, they're mentoring kids over the 17 weeks of football season and teaching them life skills.

"We talked about core values, talking about how to interview for a job," says Greene.

The mentoring program will continue throughout the NFL season.

