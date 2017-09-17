Man killed in accident near Russellville

A Double Springs man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening.

Christopher Allen Turner, 41, was killed when the 2001 Volvo truck he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

The accident occurred 5:45 p.m. on Alabama 243, 12 miles south of Russellville.

Turner, who was not using a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

