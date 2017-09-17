One man killed, another injured in early morning crash

A Muscle Shoals man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

Austin Scott Terry, 23, was killed when the 2004 GMC Sierra in which he was a passenger left the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned in a creek.

Terry was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle's driver, Brennen Shane Wimbs, 24, also of Muscle Shoals, was transported to Huntsville Hospital.

No word on Wimbs' condition.

The crash occurred around 7 a.m. on Lawrence County 314, seven miles north of Town Creek.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48