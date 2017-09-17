One man killed, another injured in early morning crash

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but at this time it appears to be a domestic incident.More >>
Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Dozens of people who support keeping a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse held a “Dixie Rally” today. There were also dozens of others who came out to call for the statue’s removal.More >>
A rotten tree fell on the mother’s hammock, breaking her neck and leaving her unable to move.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
A Franklin Township volunteer firefighter has been suspended indefinitely after appearing to make racist remarks on Facebook.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
Watches are out for the East Coast due to Hurricane Jose while Hurricane Maria targets some of the same islands recovering from Hurricane Irma.More >>
