Victim identified in weekend domestic shooting in Athens

One man is dead and two others recovering after an early morning shooting in Limestone County.

The Athens Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of McClung Ln. around 3:50 a.m. Sunday.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man shot dead in the street and two additional gunshot victims.

That man has been identified as Christopher Demond Carter, 29, of Harvest.

The female, who had been shot in the leg, and the male, who had been shot in the arm, were transported by ambulance to Athens Limestone Hospital. Both were treated and later released.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but at this time it appears to be a domestic incident.

According to witness statements, it began when the ex-boyfriend of the female victim came to the residence on McLung Ln. and confronted her about her current boyfriend.

After an argument ensued between the two, a gun was pulled and shots were fired by the ex-boyfriend. At which point, the current boyfriend ran back into the house to retrieve a gun and opened fire on the ex-boyfriend.

Neither Carter nor the female lived at the residence.

Athens P.D. expect the investigation to continue for the next several weeks. When the investigation is complete, the report will be sent to the District Attorney for a final determination as to whether criminal charges will be filed.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

