Victim identified in weekend domestic shooting in Athens

One man is dead and two others recovering after an early morning shooting in Limestone County.More >>
One man is dead and two others recovering after an early morning shooting in Limestone County.More >>
Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.More >>
Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Dozens of people who support keeping a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse held a “Dixie Rally” today. There were also dozens of others who came out to call for the statue’s removal.More >>
Dozens of people who support keeping a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse held a “Dixie Rally” today. There were also dozens of others who came out to call for the statue’s removal.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
Maria is expected to become much stronger over the next 48 hours, following a path that would take it near many of the islands wrecked by Hurricane Irma and on to Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
According to police, the 21-year-old did not comply with orders to drop the knife and kept walking towards officers.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Advocates say budget cuts over the past five years have frustrated efforts to reduce the disability backlog.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
Four high school students in South Carolina are facing punishment after a stunt they pulled at a football game Friday night, according to reports. The boys had pink letters painted on their chests for the game, which was part of the "Touchdown Against Cancer" series.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
St. Louis police arrested dozens of people as protests over the acquittal of a white former police officer charged with killing a black suspect went from nonviolent demonstrations to vandalism for the third consecutive night.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
A Ferris wheel malfunction at a state fair left two children stuck on the ride and a worker injured when he tried to rescue them.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
The Fire Department of New York says one person is dead and seven others are severely injured after a city bus and a tour bus collided in Queens.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
Auburn police have arrested two bus drivers on sexual assault and sodomy charges of an Auburn University student.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>
An East Texas family is desperately seeking answers into the disappearance of one of their family members in the oilfields of West Texas.More >>