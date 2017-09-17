One dead, two injured after early morning shooting in Athens

Around 3:50 a.m. Sunday the Athens Police Department received a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of McClung Ln.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a man shot dead in the street and two additional gunshot victims.

The female, who had been shot in the leg, and the male, who had been shot in the arm, were transported by ambulance to Athens Limestone Hospital. Both were treated and later released.

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, but at this time it appears to be a domestic incident.

According to witness statements, it began when the ex-boyfriend of the female victim came to the residence on McLung Ln. and confronted her about her current boyfriend.

After an argument between the two, a gun was pulled and shots were fired by the ex-boyfriend. At which point, the current boyfriend ran back into the house to retrieve a gun and opened fire on the ex-boyfriend.

Neither the deceased nor the female lived at the residence.

No one has been arrested in this case.

Athens P.D. say that the family of the deceased has been notified, but are offering no additional details regarding identity at this time.

