Leighton man killed in crash Saturday afternoon

A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.

Angelo Lavon Montgomery, 49, was killed when the Chrysler 300 he was driving left the roadway, struck a mailbox, fence and a tree.

Montgomery, who was not using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Jarmon Ln., two miles north of Leighton.

Although circumstances surrounding the crash are still under investigation, preliminary findings have indicated that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

