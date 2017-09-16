President Trump visits Huntsville in support of Luther Strange

The cancellation is reportedly due to changes in the Vice President's schedule.

President Donald Trump visited Huntsville on Friday night to offer support for Senator Luther Strange.



"I feel like I'm from Alabama," Trump said to loud applause and cheers from the crowd.



Alabamians will vote in a runoff election on Tuesday between Strange and challenger Roy Moore. Trump told the crowd that his opinion of Luther Strange was solidified when Strange offered him "total support" for the GOP's healthcare legislation.

Trump says strange giving him his total support was "the coolest thing that has happened to me in 6 months" — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 23, 2017

"You are going to come back and kick everybody's ass," Trump said in reference to a call between himself and Strange regarding the Senate election.



"Luther will definitely win," said Trump. However, the president said he would support Moore should he win.



Trump also used his time to discuss his hard stance against North Korea.

"Nobody is going to put our people in that danger," said Trump in reference to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. "He may be smart... he may be crazy... but no matter what he is, we are going to handle him."

Trump on Alabama [WATCH]

Trump on America First [WATCH]

The president also discussed plans for the border wall between the United States and Mexico. He said visible work on the wall should be seen within six to seven months.



"We are looking at different examples for see-through walls," said Trump. "We are looking at four samples. They are just about completed."



Trump went after the NFL for not taking a stronger stance against players kneeling during the National Anthem. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners when somebody disrespects our flag to say 'Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. He's fired'," said Trump. He also commented on referees "ruining the game" in apparent reference to the enforcement of penalties for leading with the helmet for tackles.

Trump is going over election night, says "he hopes" Hillary runs again. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) September 23, 2017

The event was held at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville. At least 5,000 people attended the event as verified by the sold out registration opened before the event. Another crowd of supporters watched from outside the VBC on screens set up for overflow audiences. A final count of the event has not yet been announced.



[WATCH: President Trump arrives at Huntsville International Airport]

President Trump speaking inside the VBC now. People who were cut off in line are out here watching pic.twitter.com/2qX3e2VcAL — Leah Jordan (@leahjordanmedia) September 23, 2017

[READ MORE: President Trump visit having big impact on roadways]

Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting "Big" Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Trump originally tweeted he would be here on Saturday rather than Friday. No reason was given for the discrepancy.



[WATCH: Protests outside of VBC ahead of President's arrival]



As exciting as a presidential visit is for the residents of Northern Alabama, Trump's visit is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways. Click here for the latest road closures and expected traffic delays.

Trump announced the upcoming campaign appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 22, while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

“I am proud to have President Trump’s endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama,” said Luther Strange in response to the announcement.

He added, “It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard-working Americans and building the wall on our southern border.”

Trump's scheduled visit is just four days before the tightly contested GOP runoff between Strange and Judge Roy Moore, the top two vote-getters in last month's primary. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

Excited for @realdonaldtrump in AL on Friday 9/22! #MAGA rally will be in Huntsville at Von Braun Center. Doors open 4PM/Event @ 7PM. #ALSEN — Luther Strange (@lutherstrange) September 19, 2017

The final days of the campaign between Strange and Moore are shaping up to be eventful, especially with the candidates debating at the RSA Activity Center on Thursday in downtown Montgomery.

[READ MORE: Roy Moore, Luther Strange trade jabs in Senate debate]

The rally will be hosted by Bill “Bubba” Bussey from the National Syndicated Rick and Bubba Show.

On Saturday, Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign rally where he picked up the endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in last month's primary.

"Elections are about choices. In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice." Brooks said as he held up his absentee ballot.

"We didn't wait until Sept 26th, we have already voted absentee for ROY MOORE!" he added.

