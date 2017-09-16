President Trump in Huntsville tonight for Strange campaign rally - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

President Trump in Huntsville tonight for Strange campaign rally

  VP Mike Pence coming to Huntsville Monday

    Friday, September 22 2017 5:19 AM EDT2017-09-22 09:19:42 GMT
    Vice President Mike Pence (Source: WhiteHouse.gov)Vice President Mike Pence (Source: WhiteHouse.gov)

    During Thursday evening's debate, Sen .Luther Strange said Vice President Mike Pence will be in Huntsville to campaign for him on Monday.

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama. 

The president will be in Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange in his race to keep his Senate seat. On Monday, Strange's campaign announced that the event will be at the Von Braun Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

To register for the campaign rally click or tap here

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS PER THE WHITE HOUSE:

  • 4:20PM...President Trump departs Morristown, New Jersey
  • 6:30PM...Arrival at Huntsville International Airport
  • 7:00PM...President arrives at Von Braun Civic Center
  • 8:10PM...President leaves Von Braun Civic Center
  • 8:30PM...Air Force One leaves Huntsville International Airport

Trump originally tweeted he would be here on Saturday rather than Friday. No reason was given for the discrepancy.

As exciting as a presidential visit is for the residents of Northern Alabama, Trump's visit is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways. Click here for the latest road closures and expected traffic delays. 

Trump announced the upcoming campaign appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 22, while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

“I am proud to have President Trump’s endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama,” said Luther Strange in response to the announcement.

He added, “It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard-working Americans and building the wall on our southern border.”

Trump's scheduled visit is just four days before the tightly contested GOP runoff between Strange and Judge Roy Moore, the top two vote-getters in last month's primary. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

The final days of the campaign between Strange and Moore are shaping up to be eventful, especially with the candidates debating at the RSA Activity Center on Thursday in downtown Montgomery. 

The rally will be hosted by Bill “Bubba” Bussey from the National Syndicated Rick and Bubba Show. 

On Saturday, Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign rally where he picked up the endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in last month's primary.

"Elections are about choices. In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice." Brooks said as he held up his absentee ballot.

"We didn't wait until Sept 26th, we have already voted absentee for ROY MOORE!" he added.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

  • Aerosols
  • Alcohol
  • Backpacks, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)
  • Balloons
  • Balls
  • Banners, signs, placards
  • coolers
  • Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems
  • Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)
  • Glass, thermal and metal containers
  • Laser lights and laser pointers
  • Mace and/or pepper spray
  • Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.
  • Packages
  • Poles, sticks and selfie sticks
  • Spray containers
  • Structures
  • Strollers
  • Supports for signs/placards
  • Tripod

Also, any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

