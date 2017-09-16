President Trump in Huntsville tonight for Strange campaign rally

During Thursday evening's debate, Sen .Luther Strange said Vice President Mike Pence will be in Huntsville to campaign for him on Monday.

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.

The president will be in Huntsville on Friday for a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange in his race to keep his Senate seat. On Monday, Strange's campaign announced that the event will be at the Von Braun Center at 7 p.m. Doors open at 4 p.m.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS PER THE WHITE HOUSE:

4:20PM...President Trump departs Morristown, New Jersey

6:30PM...Arrival at Huntsville International Airport

7:00PM...President arrives at Von Braun Civic Center

8:10PM...President leaves Von Braun Civic Center

8:30PM...Air Force One leaves Huntsville International Airport Line at the VBC. Doors open at 4pm. Police have already blocked off Monroe Street at Williams avenue and Clinton Avenue @waff48 pic.twitter.com/bXV80lh8pd — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) September 22, 2017

Looking forward to Friday night in the Great State of Alabama. I am supporting "Big" Luther Strange because he was so loyal & helpful to me! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

Trump originally tweeted he would be here on Saturday rather than Friday. No reason was given for the discrepancy.

As exciting as a presidential visit is for the residents of Northern Alabama, Trump's visit is expected to wreak havoc on local roadways. Click here for the latest road closures and expected traffic delays.

Trump announced the upcoming campaign appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 22, while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

“I am proud to have President Trump’s endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama,” said Luther Strange in response to the announcement.

He added, “It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard-working Americans and building the wall on our southern border.”

Trump's scheduled visit is just four days before the tightly contested GOP runoff between Strange and Judge Roy Moore, the top two vote-getters in last month's primary. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Doug Jones in December.

Excited for @realdonaldtrump in AL on Friday 9/22! #MAGA rally will be in Huntsville at Von Braun Center. Doors open 4PM/Event @ 7PM. #ALSEN — Luther Strange (@lutherstrange) September 19, 2017

The final days of the campaign between Strange and Moore are shaping up to be eventful, especially with the candidates debating at the RSA Activity Center on Thursday in downtown Montgomery.

The rally will be hosted by Bill “Bubba” Bussey from the National Syndicated Rick and Bubba Show.

On Saturday, Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign rally where he picked up the endorsement of Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished third in last month's primary.

"Elections are about choices. In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice." Brooks said as he held up his absentee ballot.

"We didn't wait until Sept 26th, we have already voted absentee for ROY MOORE!" he added.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Aerosols

Alcohol

Backpacks, roller bags, suitcases bags exceeding size restrictions (12”x14”x5”)

Balloons

Balls

Banners, signs, placards

coolers

Drones and other unmanned aircraft systems

Explosives of any kind (including fireworks)

Glass, thermal and metal containers

Laser lights and laser pointers

Mace and/or pepper spray

Noisemakers, such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc.

Packages

Poles, sticks and selfie sticks

Spray containers

Structures

Strollers

Supports for signs/placards

Tripod

Also, any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event as determined by and at the discretion of the security screeners.

