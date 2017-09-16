Pres. Trump to visit Huntsville in support of Sen. Strange

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.

The president tweeted that he will be in Huntsville next Saturday to support Luther Strange in his race to keep his Senate seat.

I will be in Huntsville, Alabama, on Saturday night to support Luther Strange for Senate. "Big Luther" is a great guy who gets things done! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2017

Trump announced the upcoming campaign appearance, which is scheduled for Sept. 23, while spending the weekend at his New Jersey golf club.

“I am proud to have President Trump’s endorsement in this race and I am looking forward to his trip to Alabama,” said Luther Strange in response to the announcement.

He added, “It is an honor to work hard beside him to deliver upon his promises to the American people, like achieving tax relief for hard-working Americans and building the wall on our southern border.”

Trump's scheduled visit is just three days before the tightly contested GOP runoff between Strange and Judge Roy Moore, the top two vote-getters in last month's primary.

The final days of the campaign between Strange and Moore are shaping up to be eventful, with the candidates having finally agreed to terms on a debate to be held at the RSA Activity Center in downtown Montgomery at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, Moore was in Huntsville for a campaign rally where he picked up a critical local endorsement. Rep. Mo Brooks, who finished a disappointing third in last month's primary, gave a ringing endorsement of Judge Moore.

"Elections are about choices. In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice." Congressman Brooks said holding up his absentee ballot.

"We didn't wait until Sept 26th, we have already voted absentee for ROY MOORE!" he added.

As for the President's upcoming visit, we have reached out to the Strange Campaign for more information.

They say an announcement will be made early next week.

