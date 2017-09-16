Pres. Trump to visit Huntsville in support of Sen. Strange

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Dozens of people who support keeping a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse held a “Dixie Rally” today. There were also dozens of others who came out to call for the statue’s removal.More >>
Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
The mother is charged with attempted murder and inflicting great bodily harm to a child.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
