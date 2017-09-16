People again gather to support, oppose local Confederate monument

President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
President Donald Trump is coming back to Alabama.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.More >>
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Leighton man at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday.More >>
Dozens of people who support keeping a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse held a “Dixie Rally” today. There were also dozens of others who came out to call for the statue’s removal.More >>
Dozens of people who support keeping a Confederate monument at the Madison County Courthouse held a “Dixie Rally” today. There were also dozens of others who came out to call for the statue’s removal.More >>
Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.More >>
Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl.More >>
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
Shelly Island, which erupted off the coast of North Carolina in June, has now connected with land, experts say. It's unknown if the land mass will separate from the coast again.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
In a press conference on Saturday about an overnight drive-by shooting in Columbia's Vista, Police Chief Skip Holbrook said he has deemed the nightclub where the shooting started as a public nuisance and has padlocked the club's doors closed.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. This evening's update from the National Hurricane Center adds two more Tropical Storms in the Atlantic.More >>
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Jose remains a Category 1 hurricane with maximum winds of 80 mph. This evening's update from the National Hurricane Center adds two more Tropical Storms in the Atlantic.More >>