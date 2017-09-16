Supporters of DACA gather in Big Spring Park

This morning people gathered in Big Spring Park to rally for DACA Dreamers.

DACA protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children.

The Trump Administration announced last week that the Obama-era program would end in six months.

We spoke to one dreamer who's a student at Drake State, who tells us his future is on the line.

“It's going to be hard since all those stores are closing. We won't be able to go to school or study. It's just trying to get as much knowledge as we can while we still have that permit,” Ulises Martinez-Aguilar said.

An estimated 800,000 people in the country are protected under DACA.

