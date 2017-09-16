Marshall Co. Sheriff investigating death of teenage girl

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation into the death of a 16-year-old girl.

The death occurred before 5:00 a.m. Saturday near Arab.

The body has been transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

No further details regarding the investigation can be released, pending the autopsy results.

Authorities are expecting the results early next week.

