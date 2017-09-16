Investigation continues in Arab teen's death

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 16-year-old girl over the weekend.

The death occurred before 5 a.m. Saturday near Arab.

The girl's family identified her as 16-year-old Belle Smith. She was a junior at Arab High School.

The family says they are not ready to speak publicly at this time.

Sheriff's officials are not confirming where the death happened or any of the circumstances surrounding Smith's death. Her body has been taken to the Department of Forensic Sciences for an autopsy.

The county coroner is also involved. Both he and sheriff's officials say no further details will be released until that autopsy is completed. The autopsy results are expected to be released later this week.

Her death has has had an impact on her classmates. School faculty said students coordinated and wore yellow in her honor on Monday It was her favorite color.

Arab High School Principal Brad Cooper said students all grieve differently, so they've had counselors and pastors at the school to help.

"We contacted local pastors and local school and grief counselors. They're here this morning and throughout the day. Their focus is mainly on supporting our students and teachers as they grieve. so that's our main priority for today, and the rest of the week is just supporting our students and teachers," Cooper said.

A vigil will be held Monday night.

