Rep. Mo Brooks endorses Roy Moore at Huntsville rally

Today in a speech during a rally in Huntsville, Rep. Mo Brooks endorsed Judge Roy Moore for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Luther Strange.

Brooks was a candidate in the GOP primary held on Aug. 15, in which he finished a disappointing third. Moore and Strange will face each other in a runoff of Sep. 26.

"Elections are about choices. In this Senate race, the choice is Luther Strange or Roy Moore. Martha, my wife, and I have made our choice." Congressman Brooks said holding up his absentee ballot. "We didn't wait until Sept 26th, we have already voted absentee for ROY MOORE!" he added.

He continued, "This Senate race is down to this: we are in an epic battle between the people of Alabama who put America First and the Washington Swamp that hopes to buy Alabama's Senate seat and put America Second! All of America is watching Alabama to see who wins. I can't speak for anyone else, but, as for me, I stand with America! I have voted for Roy Moore because Roy Moore not only stands with America, he will fight for America! I urge you to join that fight. Defend Roy Moore's reputation and character from the nonstop, malicious lie of the Strange/McConnell forces. On September 26th, vote for Roy Moore....and make sure your friends and family members do, too. Do it because America's future depends on it!"

After receiving the endorsement, Moore released the following statement: "I have great respect for Mo and Martha. Mo has stood strong for Alabama and conservative principles in Washington. Luther Strange and Mitch McConnell slandered his good name during this election, and I urge all of Alabama to send a message to Washington on September 26th. Alabamians can't be bought, and we won't be lied to."

Congressman Brooks is a Republican representing Alabama’s 5th District.

