ALEA cancels missing senior alert

Update: 10:58 a.m.

ALEA has canceled the alert.

Previous:

The Snead Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating Richard Verlon Osborn.

Osborn is an 89-year-old white male, 6’0”, 215 pounds who walks with a cane and suffers from dementia and a heart condition.

He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with blue jeans in Boaz, Alabama around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

He left his residence in the 900 block of County Road 21 in Boaz on foot with an unknown direction of travel.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Richard Verlon Osborn, please contact the Snead Police Department at (205) 466-5900 or call 911.

