Victim identified in Friday fatal crash near I-565 exit

One person was killed among multiple vehicle wrecks on Interstate 565 near Mooresville Road. (Source: WAFF)

One person was killed in a multiple-vehicle wreck on Interstate 565 westbound at the Mooresville Road exit Friday night.

Lt. Stacy Bates said the fatality was in a three-vehicle wreck. He said there were four other minor wrecks, mostly caused by people trying to look at the other wreckage.

The victim has been identified as 76-year-old Sandra Boxx of Decatur.

A HEMSI spokesman said there were other injuries. Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-565 were closed for several hours.

The accident remains under investigation.

