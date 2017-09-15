Police on scene of multiple wrecks near I-565 exit

Huntsville police are on the scene of several wrecks on Interstate 565 westbound at the Mooresville exit.

Police confirm there are multiple wrecks. A HEMSI spokesman said there are injuries.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-565 are currently closed.

WAFF 48 News is en route. Check back for updates.

