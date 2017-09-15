1 dead among multiple wrecks near I-565 exit

Huntsville police are on the scene of several wrecks on Interstate 565 westbound at the Mooresville Road exit.More >>
Huntsville police are on the scene of several wrecks on Interstate 565 westbound at the Mooresville Road exit.More >>
Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on various charges in multiple Alabama counties.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on various charges in multiple Alabama counties.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has released its initial findings surrounding the death of an LSU student.More >>