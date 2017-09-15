1 dead among multiple wrecks near I-565 exit

Huntsville police are on the scene of several wrecks on Interstate 565 westbound at the Mooresville Road exit.

Police confirm one person was killed.

Police say there are multiple wrecks. A spokesman said the other wrecks were caused by people trying to look at the wreckage.

A HEMSI spokesman said there are also injuries.

Eastbound and westbound lanes of I-565 are currently closed.

