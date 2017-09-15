Boom Days kicks off in Fort Payne

Fort Payne is gearing up for this weekend's Boom Days festival.

The festival celebrates various booms of growth the city has seen, from the 1889 discovery of coal and iron, the sock industry and the success of the country music group Alabama.

Boom Days Chairman Maurey Roberts said there will be plenty of entertainment.

"We're going to have a car show, around 36 bands on seven stages, gospel, bluegrass, blues, jazz, Dixieland, rock 'n' roll, classic rock, new rock, pretty much everything. And we're also celebrating the first of a three-year bicentennial celebration," said Roberts.

The festival kicked off tonight at 5 p.m. Friday. And for the big day Saturday, activities will begin at 10 a.m.

Festival organizers say admission is free, but you'll definitely want to bring a lawn chair.

