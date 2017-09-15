Rainsville Police Department getting new body cameras

The city of Rainsville is getting new body cameras for its police department.

Chief Kevin Smith said the old cameras had been in use for about four to five years and it was time to replace them with more efficient technology.

"The system we were using, they would last, some would last two to three hours. Some would last four. Some would last as little as an hour. And we work 12-hour shifts with our patrol division," said Smith.

"And they weren't able to record the whole situations that they were in. You know, they would be on a call, activate the recording and then the body camera would go dead," he said.

Smith said the extended battery life of the new cameras will mean more video for their department overall, which will help better protect officers and determine if they may need more training or if disciplinary measures need to be taken if an officer has done wrong,

