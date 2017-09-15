Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend

A Huntsville man has pleaded guilty to the murder of his girlfriend while he was married to another woman in 2013.

Kenyatta Deshon Martin pleaded guilty to murder on Friday. He was originally indicted for capital murder.

Martin was sentenced to life in prison.

Martin is accused of killing 22-year-old Aviona Bronson, with whom he was having an affair. His wife said he confessed the murder to her.

