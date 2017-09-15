Huntsville man pleads guilty to murdering girlfriend

Huntsville author Homer Hickam is just starting to learn about the damage done to his home on the island of St. John.More >>
The Cullman County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on various charges in multiple Alabama counties.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for two meth-making suspects.More >>
The men who want to be Alabama's next senator in Washington agree to a debate, but only if specific conditions are met.More >>
Legendary character actor Harry Dean Stanton has died at age 91. Stanton's agent John S. Kelly says the actor died Friday afternoon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.More >>
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.More >>
Nathan Frazier and his wife Equisha say their 9-year-old daughter Harmonie was acting unusually quiet during a car ride home from school in early September when the Fraziers asked her what was wrong.More >>
After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.More >>
A 5-year-old boy was left on his daycare bus for some of the afternoon. His mom is livid.More >>
Two executives at center of Equifax breach are leaving the company.More >>
A teacher at a Midlands elementary school has been placed on administrative leave after giving a homework assignment to students involved a question about the KKK, according to the Lexington-Richland School District 5 spokesperson.More >>
A Go Fund Me page is now accepting donations toward the medical bill of a veteran Harrison police officer suddenly facing one of the fastest-killing cancers.More >>
