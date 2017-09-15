SpaceX: "How NOT to land an orbital rocket"

SpaceX can proudly boast it has the capability to successfully land rockets after launch, but like many great accomplishments, there was a series of failures along the way.



The company posted a video to its Facebook account Thursday titled: "How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster." Founder Elon Musk also posted a version of the video to his Twitter account.



The two-minute video shows the yearslong trial-and-error journey complete with plenty of explosions.



SpaceX said it its own Facebook post: "Well, technically it did land... just not in one piece."

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48