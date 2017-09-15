SpaceX: "How NOT to land an orbital rocket" - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

SpaceX: "How NOT to land an orbital rocket"

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager

SpaceX can proudly boast it has the capability to successfully land rockets after launch, but like many great accomplishments, there was a series of failures along the way.

The company posted a video to its Facebook account Thursday titled: "How Not to Land an Orbital Rocket Booster." Founder Elon Musk also posted a version of the video to his Twitter account.

The two-minute video shows the yearslong trial-and-error journey complete with plenty of explosions.

SpaceX said it its own Facebook post: "Well, technically it did land... just not in one piece."

