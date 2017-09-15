Mistrial declared in Lawrence County animal shelter cruelty case

A Lawrence County judge has declared a mistrial in the animal cruelty case against former animal shelter director Bobbie Taylor.

The mistrial stems from possible jury tampering. The jury selection process started Monday morning.

WAFF 48 News is gathering more information at the courthouse.

Taylor faces 17 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for abuse and neglect when she ran the county shelter out of her home.

READ MORE Former Lawrence Co Animal Shelter Director says she'll have a shelter open in September

Both the ASPCA and Moulton police investigated her and say she had about 300 animals that were emaciated, sick or injured.

Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss and a motion for a more definite statement concerning the charges for each animal.

Taylor had a pretrial hearing on Friday where prosecutors and defense attorneys met with Judge Mark Craig to map out a plan for the trial.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48