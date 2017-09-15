Jury selection to start for former animal shelter director facing animal cruelty charges

Jurors will be selected for the trial of a former animal shelter director charged with animal cruelty is expected to start Monday morning.

Bobbie Taylor is facing 17 misdemeanor animal cruelty charges for abuse and neglect. Taylor is the former Lawrence County Animal Shelter director.

On Friday, Taylor had a pre-trial hearing on Friday where prosecutors and defense attorneys met with Judge Mark Craig to map out a plan for the trial.

Jurors will report to the Lawrence County Administrative and Judicial Building on Monday, September 18 at 8:30.

Both the ASPCA and Moulton police investigated her and say she had about 300 animals that were emaciated, sick or injured.

Her attorney filed a motion to dismiss and a motion for a more definite statement concerning the charges for each animal.

